Best friend and cherished wife of Cedric, and amazing mother to Mark (Barbara), Tom (Jane), and Paul (Gina). Adored Nana to Sam and Jake, Sebastian and Olivia, Daniel and Dylan. Cynthia passed away suddenly though peacefully on November 13, 2020. Cynthia was a kind, determined, passionate, and independent woman who was devoted to her family, loved travelling, thoroughly enjoyed her garden, loved the Arts and Music, an avid reader and was a caring friend to many. Cynthia was born in Liverpool, England and then moved on to Sheffield. Although she knew there would be many obstacles to a woman practising law, she nevertheless received her Honours Degree in Law from Bristol University, finishing at the top of her class (Mom was always chipping away at "glass ceilings"). While at Bristol, she met the love of her life, Cedric, studying in theology. Cynthia and Cedric were married in Bristol, England in 1960. In 1966, Cedric and Cynthia decided to emigrate to Canada when Cedric was called to minister at a United Church in the farming community of Sawyerville, Quebec. Mom ended up having to come across on her own via ship on a 7 day excursion with two young children and 11 trunks of belongings in tow (this has become a cherished part of the family history). As the years moved on, the family would grow to 5 and would move from Sawyerville, Gatineau, Sherbrooke and Stoney Creek. Cynthia always supported many of the works of the United Church. Throughout the years, not only would Cynthia be a wonderful partner and Mom, but she would go on to get both her Bachelors and Masters in Social Work, working with the Hamilton Childrens' Aid Society and the Ministry of Community and Social Services. Following her retirement, Mom was able to pursue her many passions including re-designing her backyard and garden in Burlington, joining book clubs, taking part in the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW Burlington), piano lessons, and extensive travels. Most of all, Cynthia's greatest joy came from her family and friends. She was delighted by the fact that her three boys all enjoy successful marriages with strong, independent, wonderful partners. As well, all news and catching up with friends, began with what her grandchildren were doing. She took immense pride and delight in the lives of Sam, Jake, Sebastian, Olivia, Daniel, and Dylan. Nana was their biggest cheerleader and was always ready to hear about their news. Cynthia will be remembered as a strong woman, with a sharp mind and a warm and generous spirit. She was a woman of principle, who set high standards for herself and those around her. She was both modest and genuine and took much more pride in the successes of others rather than her own many accomplishments . She was always there to listen and offer sound, thoughtful advice as needed. Every bit of her will be profoundly missed by those who had the fortune of knowing her. Immediate family will celebrate and remember Cynthia's life with a small committal and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date (when we can get together and give one another a hug). In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders, Canada) or Wesley Urban Ministries (Hamilton).