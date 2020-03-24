Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia M. Butler


1955 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia M. Butler Obituary
It is with heavy hearts the family of Cynthia has to announce her sudden, But peaceful passing, On March 20/2020. Cynthia was a loving and supportive wife of Dan for 48 years, Devoted mother of John (Kate) and Kathleen. Very proud and loving Nana to Tyler, Nathan, Mackenzie, and Alescia, Who knew her as "No Rules Nana". Cynthia is survived by her parents Earle and Marie Fenton, and siblings Bob (Carmel), Frank (Bri), Ken (Marilyn), and Loretta Millar (Randy). Cherished friend to Cheryl Feudo, Larry Boyer, and Helen O'Hagan. Will be dearly missed by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Cynthia's love and warmth radiated to the core of everyone she met, She always saw the positive in people. Cynthia took great joy in feeding and watching her chipmunks, birds, and squirrels. Cremation has taken place: A befitting celebration of life for Cynthia will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cynthia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -