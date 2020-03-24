|
It is with heavy hearts the family of Cynthia has to announce her sudden, But peaceful passing, On March 20/2020. Cynthia was a loving and supportive wife of Dan for 48 years, Devoted mother of John (Kate) and Kathleen. Very proud and loving Nana to Tyler, Nathan, Mackenzie, and Alescia, Who knew her as "No Rules Nana". Cynthia is survived by her parents Earle and Marie Fenton, and siblings Bob (Carmel), Frank (Bri), Ken (Marilyn), and Loretta Millar (Randy). Cherished friend to Cheryl Feudo, Larry Boyer, and Helen O'Hagan. Will be dearly missed by numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Cynthia's love and warmth radiated to the core of everyone she met, She always saw the positive in people. Cynthia took great joy in feeding and watching her chipmunks, birds, and squirrels. Cremation has taken place: A befitting celebration of life for Cynthia will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 24, 2020