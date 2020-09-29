Daisy RAMIREZ

Ramirez, Daisy October 15, 1923-September 26, 2020 It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the peaceful passing of Mrs. Daisy Theresa Ramirez just shy of her 97th birthday at her home. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and matriarch of our family. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation will be held at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Thursday, October 2nd from 2-4 & 6-9pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church on Friday, October 3rd at 10:30am with interment following in Resurrection Cemetery in Ancaster. On line condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com