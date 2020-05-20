Dale ABBOTT
Suddenly on Friday May 15th, 2020, in his 46th year. Loved son of Allen and Carol. Beloved father of Noah Ashton. Loving brother of Bill (Trish), Kerry (Patrick Donovan), Angela (Sam), Louis (Jan), Jeffrey (Hilda), Jen. Survived by nieces Rylie, Hailey, Ratri and nephews Dean, Austin, Liam. Dale loved his time on his motorcycle and time spent with his family. He will be greatly missed. In light of the current Covid19 restrictions a private family service was held followed by cremation. In Dale's memory, donations to Diabetes Society or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 20, 2020.
