Murray, Dale Kevin 1975-2020 Passed away at his home in North Bay on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 45. Dale was predeceased by his parents Barry and Marlene Murray. He will be missed by his brother Clifford (Deanne). Cremation has taken place. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the Cayuga Riverside Cemetery. Our thanks to the Hillside Funeral Services for their kindness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store