Dale Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital , Burliington. Dales leaves behind his loving wife Geraldine L. Bird and his brother Fred (Marg) Bird. Dale has gone to join his true soul mate Ruby Bird. My Dale was a gentle, old soul, who loved his face in the sun. He enjoyed fishing with his brother and friends, was a terrific 5 pin bowler. After suffering a stroke he came back to win a high single of 295 and triple of 718. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff on 6 South and 400 North Tower at Joseph Brant Hospital as well as his family doctor M. Robinson for over 50 days of care. Cremation has taken place. A graveside interment service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens 700 Chapel Hill Rd. Stoney Creek on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
. " Rest in Peace My Love, Geri"