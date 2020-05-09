It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that the Family of Dale Larlee announce his passing, May 6, 2020. Beloved Husband of Debbie for 36 years, Loving Father of Jennifer (Mike) White and Jillian (Josh) Baldwin. Adored Papa to McKinley and Kamdyn White. Brother to Bill (Norma) Gerry (Uta) Clair (Jean), all deceased, Delores, deceased (Camille). Survived by Vera (Pierre) Howard (Elizabeth) Caroline (Arthur) Audrey (Mahendra) Glen (Marsha). Son-in-Law to Earl and Mary Sullivan (deceased), brother-in-law to Larry, Dan (Monika) Gord (Joan) Cynthia (Robbie) Todd (Kim) Colleen (deceased) Ken (Tracey). Dale will be greatly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, extended Family and Friends. Dale had two loves in his life; his Family and old cars. From a very young age his passion for tinkering and fixing cars lead to a career as an Auto Mechanic and body man. Over the years he owned many fast cars, his last treasured possession was his 73 Nova SS Hatchback which he built and restored in his spare time. Heartfelt appreciation to Hamilton General CCU, Toronto General CVICU, and to the Doctors and Nurses for their care and support. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke or Diabetes Canada. With the assistance of Miller Funeral Chapel, cremation and a Private Family interment will take place. "Get In Sit Down Shut Up and Hold On" Online condolences at: millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.