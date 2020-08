It it with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Dan Ward on August 17, 2020 in this 87th year. He was married to the late June Ward. He will be missed by his son Bryan and his many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He was a veteran of the Korean War and was a long time volunteer of the Haida. He has been cremated and due to Covid-19 there will be no service. You can visit his memorial webpage at www.dbrobinson.com