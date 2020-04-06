Home

LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Danica Kraguljac Obituary
With great sadness we announce the passing of Danica Kraguljac on April 4, 2020, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of the late Petar. She will be sadly missed by her children Stevan (Marnie), Mirko (Mira), and Boris (Cheryl). Cherished Baba of Jennifer (Cameron), Matthew (Ania), Kayleigh (Brody), Alan (Liana), Riley (Sara); great-Baba of Joey, Carter, Lucy, Colton, Suzy, and Kate. She will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Ljubica Ostojic. Danica will also be greatly missed by family, Kumovi, and friends in Canada, the United States, and in Krajina, former Yugoslavia. She was a proud long-standing member of St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Cathedral (Nash Rd.) and of Kola Srpskih Sestara Kraljica Marija. Private family services will take place with The Very Reverend Father Djuro Samac officiating. If desired, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a in her memory. Online condolences and memories of Danica can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020
