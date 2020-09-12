Passed suddenly at his residence in Pike Bay early Sunday morning, September 6, 2020, in his 67th year. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Shipton) for 45 years. Cherished father of Kelly Zabder (Andrew) and Craig Service (Katherine), all of Guelph. Dan was adored by his grandchildren Sophie, Madelyn, Ellie, Clara and Luke, who brought so much joy to his life. Much loved brother-in-law of John (Jane) Shipton, Tom (Christine) Shipton and Nancy (Ang) Troietto. Treasured son of Vivian Service, brother of Robert (Diane) Service, Susan Camposilvan and Karen (Greg) Copeland. Predeceased by his father Robert Service and brother Peter (Gayle) Service. Dan was a true, loyal friend to many, always putting others first and never hesitating to help anyone in need. He loved traveling, music, football, wood-working and being the captain of his boat. Above all, his favourite place to be was at the cottage with his family. Dan loved animals and always had his loyal sidekick Cody by his side. He embodied true love and selflessness and will be truly missed. Private family arrangements entrusted to the GEORGE FUNERAL HOME, LION'S HEAD CHAPEL, Lion's Head. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations of remembrance to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com