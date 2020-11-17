We celebrate the life of Daniel F. Beaudoin and announce his peaceful passing at Juravinski Hospital on Sunday, November 15, 2020, in his 84th year. Beloved husband of Dolores and father to Joe and (Sandy), Ralph and (Karen), David. Loving grandfather to Jason, Alex and (Bill), Emily and (Justin) and Jason. Danny was an avid fisherman and hunter with his trusted hound Gunner who never came home empty handed. He loved cars and every 3 years he bought a newer model so the kids had something to polish each Saturday morning. A special thank you to all the staff at Juravinski Medical Unit and Dr. Jesse Solomon for all their care and support. Danny will be placed in the family mausoleum Our Lady of Victory, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington, Ontario. A private family entombment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donate a kind act.