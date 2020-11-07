Passed away suddenly at home in Burlington on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 55. Predeceased by wife Catherine (nee Wilkie). Beloved son of Claude and the late Janina (nee Wiech). Survived by brother Jan and sister Monique (Ken) Gillies. Fondly remembered by his nephews, niece and their families; Brian, Michael (Nicole), Steven (Olivia), Corey (Leanne) and Cathy (Trevor) their children Sebastian and Taylor Ann, and cousin Edward Salwach. Cremation has taken place. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, November 11 from 9 a.m. where a Service of Remembrance will be held in the Chapel at 10 a.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time.