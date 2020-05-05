Daniel Gregory Todd
December 22, 1956 - April 27, 2020 With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Dan at the age of 63. Predeceased by his parents Garnet and Doris Todd and his brother Tim Todd. Survived by his brother Garnet (Karen), nieces Carly Hopf (Chris), Rose Pruden (Luke), Sarah Todd, nephew Simon Todd, and great-nieces and nephew Samantha, Daphne and Carson. Dan worked for KFC for over 30 years, thanks to his KFC family for their caring support. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Cremation has taken place.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.
