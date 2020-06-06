Suddenly, at his home in Port Elgin, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in his 80th year. Dan, loving Dad of Joey, Danny, and the late Blake. Lovingly remembered by Betty. Dear brother of Betty and her husband Keith Mitchell, the late Nancy and her husband Ken Anderson, Pat and his wife Leona, Paul and his wife Kathy, David, Michael and his late wife Liz, and the late Mary. Dan will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. "Fly free at last Dad" Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222 with memorial online at www.tabrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.