Daniel Henry PENNEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly, at his home in Port Elgin, on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in his 80th year. Dan, loving Dad of Joey, Danny, and the late Blake. Lovingly remembered by Betty. Dear brother of Betty and her husband Keith Mitchell, the late Nancy and her husband Ken Anderson, Pat and his wife Leona, Paul and his wife Kathy, David, Michael and his late wife Liz, and the late Mary. Dan will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. "Fly free at last Dad" Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222 with memorial online at www.tabrownfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved