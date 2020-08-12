1/1
Daniel J. LANKESTER
It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel J. Lankester announce his passing on Monday, August 10, 2020. Dan was born in Hamilton on June 1, 1956. Husband and best friend of 35 years to Janis, Step-dad to Bryan (Kathleen) and Kim (Jeff), Papa to Aiden, Cole, Ben, Robyn and Georgia. Brother to Diane Elgerman (Pete), Darlene Monday (Rusell) and Fred. Brother-in-law to Cliff Barwick. Dan was an uncle to many. Dan was an amazing handy man with many talents, all of which will be greatly missed. His greatest talent was being a loving person. He fought a hard fight but it is time for him to rest. His quick wit and bright smile will be missed. The world was a better place with him in it. The family is grateful for the amazing and dedicated CBI workers, the staff at Juravinski Hospital and the staff at Stedman Community Hospice. Thank you for making Dan's journey a peaceful one. According to Dan's wishes cremation will take place and a private ceremony will be held at a later date.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
