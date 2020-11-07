1/1
Daniel STENCILL-HAHN
It is with broken hearts that the family of Daniel announce his passing at St. Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the age of 33. Cherished son of Gabriele Hahn, who misses and loves him more than words could ever explain. Predeceased by his father Rene Stencill. Loving father of Alyssa and Conner, whom he loved with his entire heart. They will miss their dad immensely as they meant the world to him as he did to them. Daniel, the youngest of 6, will be dearly missed by his brothers Michael, Wesley, Charles, and Wayne, and his sister Rachel. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. A precious son, father and brother, Daniel will always live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. If desired, to leave a message of condolence please visit www.markeydermody.com "Fly high my son"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
