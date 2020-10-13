It is with great sadness that the family of Daniel Wayne Mackenzie announce his passing, after a courageous battle with cancer, on October 4, 2020. He was 58 years of age. Beloved son of Lloyd and the late Gloria. Loving spouse of Robin Douglas. Cherished father of Cory Mackenzie (Leanne) and Melissa Mackenzie. Grandfather of Claire, Emma and Liam. Dear stepfather of Taylor Johnson and Rebecca Johnson. Much loved brother of Harry (Gail), Christien (Gary), Beth, Penny (Paul) and Monty (Kathleen). Predeceased by his sister Verna. Dan will be dearly missed by his extended family, many dear friends and former colleagues. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the subsequent restrictions on gathering, a Private Family Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. Services will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Please visit the DWAYNE D. BUDGELL Funeral Home Facebook page and "LIKE" the page. You will be notified when the video stream starts. In Dan's memory, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences and donations may be made at www.budgellfuneralhome.ca
519-442-2200