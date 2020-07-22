We were so saddened to hear of Dan’s passing. Dan was the epitome of a gentleman and a wonderful person. I always enjoyed our conversations and listening to his point of view. Joanna my heart breaks for you losing your wonderful loving husband. You were blessed to have him by your side for so many years but will miss him not being there.

Jarrett and Amy he loved you so and talked of you both all the time, but Calvin was the apple of his eye. He always lit up when he spoke of Calvin.

Please know we are thinking of you all and send our sincerest sympathies on the loss of a truly remarkable man.



Keltie and Bruce Law



