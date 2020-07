April 27, 1947 - July 19, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Daniel Elliott on Sunday July 19th at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 74th year. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Clara Elliott. Married for 52 years to his best friend and soul mate Joanna. Loving Father to Jarrett. Adored Father in law of Amie. Beloved Papa to Calvin. Daniel started his working life as a machinist at Stelco and ended as Chief operating officer still in the manufacturing sector. Working for companies such as Linamar and Wabco. He also donated his time to many boards over the years. Daniel enjoyed family time more than anything spending his summers at the cottage on Bigwin Island because that's where the family could congregate. He also loved golfing with his family at every opportunity. In later years he spent winters in Florida but always invited friends and family. Daniel will be remembered for being a loving and caring husband, father and papa. He could always put his arm around you to make sure you felt everything would be ok. A private family interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If so desired donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.