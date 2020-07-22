1/1
Daniel William ELLIOTT
1947 - 2020
April 27, 1947 - July 19, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Daniel Elliott on Sunday July 19th at the Hamilton General Hospital in his 74th year. Predeceased by his parents Bill and Clara Elliott. Married for 52 years to his best friend and soul mate Joanna. Loving Father to Jarrett. Adored Father in law of Amie. Beloved Papa to Calvin. Daniel started his working life as a machinist at Stelco and ended as Chief operating officer still in the manufacturing sector. Working for companies such as Linamar and Wabco. He also donated his time to many boards over the years. Daniel enjoyed family time more than anything spending his summers at the cottage on Bigwin Island because that's where the family could congregate. He also loved golfing with his family at every opportunity. In later years he spent winters in Florida but always invited friends and family. Daniel will be remembered for being a loving and caring husband, father and papa. He could always put his arm around you to make sure you felt everything would be ok. A private family interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens has taken place, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. If so desired donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
We were so saddened to hear of Dan’s passing. Dan was the epitome of a gentleman and a wonderful person. I always enjoyed our conversations and listening to his point of view. Joanna my heart breaks for you losing your wonderful loving husband. You were blessed to have him by your side for so many years but will miss him not being there.
Jarrett and Amy he loved you so and talked of you both all the time, but Calvin was the apple of his eye. He always lit up when he spoke of Calvin.
Please know we are thinking of you all and send our sincerest sympathies on the loss of a truly remarkable man.

Keltie and Bruce Law
Keltie Law
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was stunned to learn today, from a mutual high school (and Chalmers) friend of Dan's death. We were friends through high school and before, and then went our separate ways in life. I remember well when he started dating Joanna, a lifetime ago. I appreciated the photo, which captured the charming smile of a young man so many years ago. I recall our early friendship fondly and the memories abound. I won't forget him and express my condolences to Joanna. Robert Fraser
Robert L. Fraser
Friend
