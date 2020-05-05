Suddenly, at her residence in Hamilton, on Friday April 30th, 2020, Danielle "Danny" Lori Kerr, age 48. Loving daughter of Gail and John Kerr of Grand Bend, Ontario. She is survived by her brother Darin, his wife Darlene of Burlington, Ontario and nephews Ian and Eric Kerr. Fondly remembered by her aunt and uncle, Helena Kerr and Sheldon McLaren of Fonthill, Ontario and her best friend Ken Smith of Hamilton, Ontario. Danielle was an outgoing, caring, loving and beautiful person. She loved music, made music and lived music. To paraphrase one of her favourite tunes: "There's a hole in our hearts that can only be filled by her" Some angels touch this earth for far too brief a time. At the family's request, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to the T. Harry Hoffman & Sons Funeral Home, Dashwood. If desired, memorial donations (payable by cheque) to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Condolences at www.hoffmanfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.