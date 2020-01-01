Home

Danuta Knycha


1933 - 01
Danuta Knycha Obituary
Danuta passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters Patricia, Veronica and Rose and her grandson Jacob. She was predeceased by her husband Joe. Danuta was very loving, strong willed and determined. She was an intensely independent woman. She loved travelling with her daughters, and had a passion for gardening, cooking and baking. The family would like to thank all the staff at The Chartwell Willowgrove Longterm Care for taking such good care of their mom. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. Danuta will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery.
