Danuta peacefully passed away with her daughters by her side. She's lovingly remembered by her daughters Patricia, Veronica and Rose and her grandson Jacob. She was predeceased by her husband Joe. Danuta was loving, strong willed and determined. She was an independent woman who loved travelling with her daughters, gardening, cooking and baking. The family would like to thank all the staff at Willowgrove for taking such good care of their mom. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00pm at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster. Danuta will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Resurrection Cemetery.
