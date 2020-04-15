Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Daphne Bhalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphne Elizabeth Bhalla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daphne Elizabeth Bhalla Obituary
Daphne passed away on April 13, 2020 at home in Burlington after a short illness. Daphne is predeceased by her loving husband Dr. S.K. Bhalla. She will be greatly missed by her son Christopher, daughter-in-law Christina, and cherished grandchildren Katie and Christian. She will also be missed by her daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Bryan, and beloved grandchild Sawyer. Cremation has taken place. An interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto at a later date. A memorial service will be held once circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to The War Amps charity.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -