After a battle with cancer, Dario peacefully passed away at Arbour Creek Care Centre in Hamilton on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Hamilton on August 2, 1925, Dario was raised with his three sisters Bianca, Jenny and Clara, and brother Fernando. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary of 56 years. He is survived by his daughter Phyllis, and sons John, Billy, Frank (Cristina) and Ronny (Heather), and grandchildren Carolyn, Krista, Matthew, Erin, Katie, David, Sonya, Manuela, Jackson and Brianna, as well as two great-grandchildren Gabriella and Jude. Before becoming a long-standing employee of the Steel Company of Canada and proud member of Local 1005, Dario served in the Canadian Armed Forces from 1943-1945. He was also a long-time supporter of the Hamilton Tiger Cats, as well as being very committed to his parish at St. Eugene's where he served as an usher for over 50 years. Thank you to the wonderful staff at the Rosslyn and Arbour Creek for their loving care. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. For a celebration of Dario's life and commitment to his faith, please join the family at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, July 29th from 7-9 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Eugene's Church on Thursday, July 30th at 11 a.m. In Dario's memory, please consider a gift to the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Youth Program, or a charity of your choice
.