Those we love never go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin on November 10, 2020. Beloved son of Dragan and Dragica Subotic. Cherished brother to Goran Subotic and his wife Dijana. Loving uncle to his nephews Milan and Nikola and his niece Arielle. Loving nephew to Zoran and Biljana Subotic, and Dragan and Zeljka Baric. Words can't express how missed you are. We know you can feel our tears and our broken hearts, yet it is difficult to understand why someone so precious is no longer with us. We pray that God will give us strength as we struggle with the heartache of losing you. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. To attend the visitation, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca
to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 20 minute increments. Masks are mandatory. A private family interment will be held at Mountview Gardens Cemetery.