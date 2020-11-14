1/1
Dario Subotic
1987-02-28 - 2020-11-10
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Those we love never go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear son, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin on November 10, 2020. Beloved son of Dragan and Dragica Subotic. Cherished brother to Goran Subotic and his wife Dijana. Loving uncle to his nephews Milan and Nikola and his niece Arielle. Loving nephew to Zoran and Biljana Subotic, and Dragan and Zeljka Baric. Words can't express how missed you are. We know you can feel our tears and our broken hearts, yet it is difficult to understand why someone so precious is no longer with us. We pray that God will give us strength as we struggle with the heartache of losing you. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Drive, Stoney Creek on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. To attend the visitation, all guests must register at www.donaldvbrown.ca to choose a scheduled visitation time. All visitation periods are scheduled in 20 minute increments. Masks are mandatory. A private family interment will be held at Mountview Gardens Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved