Darlene Anne Willis
Suddenly, at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Darlene (nee Buckland), wife of Aaron Webb, in her 61st year. Beloved mother of Bob (Jess), Sarah (Evan) and Keith. Loving grandmother of 6 grandchildren. Sister of Robin, Julie, Christopher, Leslie, Jack and Barb. Daughter of Marion Law and the late Jack Buckland. Predeceased by her first husband, Terry (2009). A private gathering will take place at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). A graveside service will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Jarvis on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:30 am. Those wishing to attend this service are asked to park in the parking lot of Knox Presbyterian Church (Jarvis) and remain in their vehicles until the funeral procession arrives. If desired, donations to your local SPCA or animal shelter would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 11, 2020.
