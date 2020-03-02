|
Peacefully, at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Brian, cherished Mom of Nicole, Laura, Jill, and Lisa and loving Grandma of Noah, Brodie, and Lily. Remembered by Desmond, Issac, and her Uncle Bob Lovell. Sister-in-law to Jim (Chris) Stewart and Gord (Heather) Stewart. Predeceased by Lorraine (Stewart) and Jack Lee. Caring Aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will be welcomed at Donald V. Brown Funeral Home, 36 Lake Ave Drive Stoney Creek, on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to the Dying with Dignity Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 2, 2020