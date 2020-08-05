1/1
Darlene Lorraine Cook
November 27, 1946 - August 01, 2020 It's with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Darlene Lorraine Cook, who left us peacefully in her sleep on August 01, 2020, in her 73rd year at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. She will be sadly missed by her son (Shawn), daughter-in-law (Karen) and grandchildren (Devon, Leanne, Nathan & Owen). Survived by her sister Sharon and her husband Jim McDonagh of St. Catherines. Distanced by Nancy Messner and her husband Chris. Children Jessica, Jared & Alexis. Missed dearly by many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is now resting at Eastlawn cemetery, where she is now reunited with her predeceased husband Bruce Alvin Cook. Special thank you to Dr. Barnsfield & staff at the JCC, and the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, who provided such compassionate care. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are missed beyond words and missed beyond measure. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice." Thank you, Lacey


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 5, 2020.
