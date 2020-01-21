|
|
Tragically, after a short illness, the Lord called Darren into glory on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 47. Surrounded by his loved ones, he was sung into the arms of his Saviour. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Alkema). Devoted father of Reuben, Eden, Isaac, Thomas and Joel. Dear son of Ben and Ingrid Bartels and Sid and the late Hilda Alkema. Loving brother of Will and Patricia Bartels, Melissa and Kendall Harvey, Dan and Rena Bartels, Ben and Cindy Bartels and Sharon and Matt van Popta and brother-in-law of Craig and Arlene Alkema, Brad and Deb Alkema, Tom and Alyssa Alkema, Mark and Lynsie Alkema and Lisa Alkema. Darren will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews, extended family, church community, friends and the team at Bartels Environmental, Ox Equipment and Super Sucker Hydro Vac. Visitation on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at ANCASTER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 575 Shaver Rd., Ancaster, where the Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Teen Challenge in memory of Darren. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Ancaster Canadian Reformed Church YouTube page. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020