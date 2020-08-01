It is with sadness and a broken heart that I announce the untimely death of my beloved and youngest son, Darren. He leaves behind his loved and loyal companion Reba, Diane (Mom), and joins his Dad Delmar (deceased 2017), brothers Dwayne, Dennis, sister Debbie and brother-in-law Terry Victoria, nieces Amanda, Jessica and Cassandra, nephews Christopher, Phillip and Jacob; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Thank you to Jay and Jamie-Lynn. Funeral Mass at Regina Mundi Catholic Church (corner of Upper Paradise and Mohawk Road) Hamilton, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. Face covering required.



