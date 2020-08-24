1/1
Darryn Edwin REISS
1965-07-07 - 2020-08-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce Darryn's passing at the age of 55. Predeceased by his father, brother Guy Rigg and sister Morrisa A. Reiss. Darryn will be dearly missed by mother Leona Rigg, daughters Carina Reiss, Sabina Reiss and Melissa Reiss. Dear pappa to Isabella. Survived by sisters Annita (Kevin) Woodcox and Candida (Marvin) Spackmen. He will be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and his best friend, Martin VanZeben. A special thank you to the Hamilton General ICU staff. As per Darryn's wishes, cremation has taken place.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved