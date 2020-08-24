It is with heavy hearts we announce Darryn's passing at the age of 55. Predeceased by his father, brother Guy Rigg and sister Morrisa A. Reiss. Darryn will be dearly missed by mother Leona Rigg, daughters Carina Reiss, Sabina Reiss and Melissa Reiss. Dear pappa to Isabella. Survived by sisters Annita (Kevin) Woodcox and Candida (Marvin) Spackmen. He will be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and his best friend, Martin VanZeben. A special thank you to the Hamilton General ICU staff. As per Darryn's wishes, cremation has taken place.