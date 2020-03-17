|
|
On Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 68, Daryl French, after a long fight with cancer passed away. Daryl will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Jackie French (Jones) and cherished daughter Amanda. He will be remembered fondly and with love by his sisters, Karen Ford (Mike), Gayle Hodgson (John), Sue Zimmerman (Brian), and Trudy Clement (Steve). Daryl will be also be missed by all his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Daryl worked as a Heavy Equipment and Vehicle Mechanic in the Mobile Shop at Hamilton Stelco for 31 years. After his retirement he worked at the Burlington Golf & Country Club for a year and then worked almost 5 years as a shuttle driver with Mercedes Benz Burlington. Woodworking was his favourite pastime. A special thank you to Dr. Hotte, Dr. Swaminath and Deb Evans at the Juravinski Cancer Clinic for all their help and support in trying to help Daryl thru this journey with cancer. Also a special thanks to the St Elizabeth Home Care provided by the LHIN for the daily visits to ensure Daryl's comfort and especially his nurse Alison. We also want to thank the Carpenter Hospice, the nurses and PSW's who were so caring and patient in helping Daryl during his last days. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Polish Hall, 2316 Fairview Street, Burlington from 1:00 - 4:00 on Sunday, March 29th. Donations to the Juravinski Cancer Clinic or the Carpenter Hospice in lieu of flowers would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020