Dave Davey, cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and great-uncle passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, at the age of 81. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce Davey (Moore) in 2000, partner Hedy Cronman in 2016, his sister Gladys Pyke, and parents Wilfred and Gladys of Dundas, Ontario. Dave will be lovingly remembered by his children Sandra (Richard), Brad (Elaine) and Tim (Margaret), grandchildren Megan, Michael, Kirsten and Graeme, great-grandson Tyson, sister Dolores Guthrie; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Born and raised in Dundas, Ontario, Dave worked for Bell Canada in the Hamilton area for 40 years, retiring in 1997. He also volunteered for over 30 years for the Cancer Society
and Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) in Hamilton, for which he was recently recognized with a volunteer award from the city of Hamilton. Dave loved fishing, Nascar, gardening, boating and woodworking, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Dave was always busy doing things for others, he was always there to help with any project; he was a guy everyone could count on and one whom was just known as a "good guy". He was a behind the scenes person, preferring to stay out of the limelight, but truly enjoyed the company of others. He will be loved forever and truly missed. Visitation will be held at the P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. on Thursday, November 12th from 6 - 9 p.m. A private family service will take place on Friday November 13, 2020. Due to COVID rules in place, please RSVP through dermodys.com
for visitation, or call 905-388-4141. All visitors must wear their own mask, sign in, and give phone # for Contact Tracing for COVID at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers due to COVID, Memorial Donations to Cancer Assistance Program, Hamilton would be appreciated by the family.