1/1
Dave DAVEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dave's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dave Davey, cherished father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and great-uncle passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, at the age of 81. He was predeceased by his wife Joyce Davey (Moore) in 2000, partner Hedy Cronman in 2016, his sister Gladys Pyke, and parents Wilfred and Gladys of Dundas, Ontario. Dave will be lovingly remembered by his children Sandra (Richard), Brad (Elaine) and Tim (Margaret), grandchildren Megan, Michael, Kirsten and Graeme, great-grandson Tyson, sister Dolores Guthrie; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Born and raised in Dundas, Ontario, Dave worked for Bell Canada in the Hamilton area for 40 years, retiring in 1997. He also volunteered for over 30 years for the Cancer Society and Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) in Hamilton, for which he was recently recognized with a volunteer award from the city of Hamilton. Dave loved fishing, Nascar, gardening, boating and woodworking, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Dave was always busy doing things for others, he was always there to help with any project; he was a guy everyone could count on and one whom was just known as a "good guy". He was a behind the scenes person, preferring to stay out of the limelight, but truly enjoyed the company of others. He will be loved forever and truly missed. Visitation will be held at the P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave. on Thursday, November 12th from 6 - 9 p.m. A private family service will take place on Friday November 13, 2020. Due to COVID rules in place, please RSVP through dermodys.com for visitation, or call 905-388-4141. All visitors must wear their own mask, sign in, and give phone # for Contact Tracing for COVID at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers due to COVID, Memorial Donations to Cancer Assistance Program, Hamilton would be appreciated by the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved