It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Dave Hyslop announce his passing on Wednesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 67. Predeceased by his devoted parents John and Lois Hylsop. Dave was a loving dad to Becki (Keith Craft) and Dani (John Gaffiero). Dear grandpa to Darren, Marshall, Leah, Brandon, Olivia, Jax, Nicky and great-grandpa to Jesse and RJ. Cherished best friend and brother to Sheila (Ron Creighton) and family. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Private cremation has taken place. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.
