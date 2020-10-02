Dave KRICK

1/1
Passed away peacefully, at The Village of Wentworth Heights on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in his 85th year. Beloved husband of the late Bernice for 56 years. Cherished father of Kathy Simpson (Bill), Bonnie Draper (Dave) and Nancy Jacusiw (the late Brad). Devoted grandfather of Tyler (Grace), Stacey (Kurtis), Kyle (Erika), Stephanie, Steven (Melissa), Amber, Ryan and great-grandfather of London, Madison, Mackenzie, Hudson and Ethan. Predeceased by siblings Stella, Earl, Ruby and Ross. Survived by his sister-in-law Marion Krick. Dave retired from Dofasco and enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, and woodworking in his garage. Special thanks to the staff at Wentworth Heights for all of their loving care. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11am - 1pm. A private family service and interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Due to current restrictions facial coverings are required and we ask that you visit the funeral home website to register your attendance for the visitation due to limited space availability. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
