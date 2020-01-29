Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dave TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
March 31, 1971 - January 29, 2018 In loving memory of our son, brother and father. No one knows The grief we share, When the family meets And you're not there. We hold back the tears When we speak your name, The ache in our hearts Is always the same. A million words Can never express Our love, our sorrow, Our emptiness. Life goes on, We know it's true, But its not the same Since we lost you. Loved forever and deeply missed, Mom, Dad, Brother Brandon and family and your loving kids Isaac, Lukas and Sophia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dave's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -