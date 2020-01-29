|
March 31, 1971 - January 29, 2018 In loving memory of our son, brother and father. No one knows The grief we share, When the family meets And you're not there. We hold back the tears When we speak your name, The ache in our hearts Is always the same. A million words Can never express Our love, our sorrow, Our emptiness. Life goes on, We know it's true, But its not the same Since we lost you. Loved forever and deeply missed, Mom, Dad, Brother Brandon and family and your loving kids Isaac, Lukas and Sophia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020