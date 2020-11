Or Copy this URL to Share

Peacefully with his daughter, son, mother and friend by his side, David Kelly passed away in his 61st year. Parents: father Alec Kelly (Judi) and mother Doreen Kelly and Gail Snor, brother Jeff (Kim). Father of Erin (Howie) Kyle (Casey) Papa too Collin, Grace and Graham. You will forever be missed. Thank you to the staff at St. Peters 3 East and West you are all wonderful.



