Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel"
947 Rymal Road East
HAMILTON, ON
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel"
947 Rymal Road East
HAMILTON, ON
At his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Dear husband of Michelle and loving father of Kristen & Abby. Cherished son of Anne and the late Albert Whittle and brother of the late Laurie Whittle and Mark Whittle. Dear son-in-law of Bev and Paul Monette and brother-in-law of Marty Monette. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, February 4th from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm. A celebration of David's life will be held at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the S.P.C.A or to An Instrument for Every Child - Hamilton Music Collective would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
