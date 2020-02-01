|
|
At his home on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 58 years. Dear husband of Michelle and loving father of Kristen & Abby. Cherished son of Anne and the late Albert Whittle and brother of the late Laurie Whittle and Mark Whittle. Dear son-in-law of Bev and Paul Monette and brother-in-law of Marty Monette. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Tuesday, February 4th from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm. A celebration of David's life will be held at 1:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the S.P.C.A or to An Instrument for Every Child - Hamilton Music Collective would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020