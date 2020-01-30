Home

David Allen Harmer

David died suddenly at The Hamilton General Hospital as a result of to from a heart issue in his 70th year. David went to be with Our Lord. Predeceased by his parents Harold ,Alvia, brother Glenn, and wife Ethel. Survived by son Mike (Doris) daughter Lynn (Jay) and granddaughters Samantha, Mackensie, and Jordan. Sisters Eva Longhurst (Peter) Karrie and brother Jim . Chosen brothers Vern (Joy) Arnold, Russ (Milka) Arnold David was a very active participant and board member at Guiding Light Church Also a longtime member of the support group Hope for Men. There will be opportunities to donate in David's memory to either of these groups, as well as The Heart and Stroke Foundation Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday February 1st at 1:30 pm. St Columba's Presbyterian Church Hall (downstairs) 1540 Main Street East. Hamilton We have followed David's wishes for cremation. David's favourite colour was blue so we are requesting that you wear something blue to honour him.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 30, 2020
