Our dear Father, David Amos, passed away in peace surrounded by his beloved spouse Jean and family on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Hamilton, Ont in his 96th year, Born September 29, 1924. Always together, even before marriage living on the same block of Clyde St., Hamilton. They shared 72 years of marriage - a great love affair. Mom worked at Westinghouse before marriage, and always maintained our home ever after. Dad worked in the local airports as a young man. Joined the RCAF for WW2 as a pilot, mechanic and trainer. After the war, he worked in Ottawa and moved back to Hamilton to work for Westinghouse. His work took us all to California for NASA and back to Hamilton where they raised Linda (Dave), Alan (Wanda), Lorri (Roger) and Karen (Jim) - we had a wonderful life with them living on the Hamilton mountain. At the age of 92 they "retired" to the Villages of Wentworth Heights, where they were well known as they always travelled together. Enjoyment of 10 grandchildren and eventually their spouses in addition to 11 great-grandchildren - so remarkable to have a family of 39 from a beautiful twosome. Predeceased by parents Robert and Lillian, no siblings. Remembered by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at CRESMOUNT FUNERAL HOME, 322 Fennell Ave. E., on Thursday, January 30th from 7-9 p.m. A private family funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31st. Cremation to follow. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com With our love, always...Jean and the kids xo
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020