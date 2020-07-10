1/1
David Andrew PORTEOUS
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of David at his home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Sandy Porteous. Loving father of Jamie and Michael. Dear brother of Susan (Gord), brother-in-law of Brian (Nancy) and dear uncle of Kim and Danny. David will be remembered for his love of sports; hockey, baseball, golf and fishing. Always first to lend a helping hand, with a kind nature and sense of humour to match. You will be so dearly missed. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A Celebration of Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 4-7p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David to the Canadian Cancer Society would be sincerely appreciated.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 10, 2020.
