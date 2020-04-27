|
Peacefully on April 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 66 years to Ivy Andrews. Dedicated Employee of Dofasco's Pattern Shop for 43 years. Dear father to David (Lynn), Scott (the late Barbara), Laurie, Kent (Margherita) and Brian Andrews. Loving grandfather to Danielle, Kevin, Mallory (Michael), Kendall, Katie (Dave), Becky (Mark), Justin, Cassandra, Brett, and Brennan. Great-grandfather to six. He will be dearly missed by his brother Jim (Greta), nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Due to COVID 19 a Service Celebrating David's life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, 1010 Botanical Drive, BURLINGTON (905.527.0405) For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Joseph Brant Memorial Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020