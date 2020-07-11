1/1
David Angelo (Escada) Petrovic
1971-11-25 - 2020-06-21
{ "" }
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden death of our beloved David (Angelo) Petrovic after a brief battle with cancer. David is survived by his mother Adele Di Salvo and his brother Viktor Petrovic. David is predeceased by his father Radosav Petrovic, grandparents Grazia and Giuseppe Di Salvo, Slavka and Svetislav Petrovic. David is survived by his aunt Maria Di Salvo and his cousins Alicia and James Beloshesky. David will be missed by many members of the Di Salvo, Beloshesky, Mingiardi, Montana and Spitale families in Canada, USA and Italy. David will also be missed by members of the LBGTQ community. David was fun-loving and outgoing and loved dancing, music, animals, nature and the environment. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held. Due to Covid-19 a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the LBGTQ community wellness centre of Hamilton.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
