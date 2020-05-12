David Anthony HYNES
At Norfolk General Hospital, Simcoe, Ontario on May 9, 2020 David A. Hynes, presently of Simcoe, in his 78th year. Beloved husband of Patricia Harrington-Hynes. Predeceased by his first wife Beverly. Dear father of Derek Hynes (Jane) and the late Karen Cutler. He was stepfather of Jolene Cepic (Igor) and Trisha Convery (Anya). Cherished grandfather of Sylina (deceased), Alyssa, Sarah, Eric, Kyle, Bradley, Stephanie, Vladimir, Thais, Mia and Alexa and great-grandfather of Lucas, Sophia, Mason and Kaiden. Also survived by his sister Brenda Panunto (Joseph) and predeceased by his sister Paula Fleming. David loved his fur babies Wachay and Brigus who are deceased and Whaler who survives. David lived in Brantford from 1970 to 1992 and he and Patricia lived in Newfoundland from 2011 to 2019 where he was Logistical Co-ordinator on the Hibernia and Hebron projects. Following cremation, service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Paris, Ontario at a later date.. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or Baccalieu Trial SPCA, P.O. Box 273, Carbonear Nfld. A1Y 1B7. Arrangements entrusted to THE FERRIS FUNERAL HOME, 214 Norfolk St., S., Simcoe, Ontario N3Y 2W4. Online condolences at ferrisfuneral.com. "Love you forever and a day! YSA."

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ferris Funeral Home - Simcoe
214 Norfolk St. S
Simcoe, ON N3Y 2W4
(519) 426-1314
