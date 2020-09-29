1/
David AVERY
It is with great sadness that we announce Dave's passing on September 27th in his 78th year, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving wife, Marian of 56 years. Proud father of Debbie(Wayne), Bob(Libby), Stacey(Lou), and Lisa. Loving Papa of Savanna-Lee, Zachary, Desiree, and Victoria and Dave the Great to Sawyer. To commemorate Dave's life, we ask that you raise a glass and share a memory. His love of family will live in our hearts forever. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
