|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dave on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 84. Loving husband of Beryl (nee Richardson) for 59 years, father to David and Deanna Johnson (Brian), Nonno to Kyle and Trevor (Emily), brother of Nino (late Joan) and predeceased by brother Gerry and wife Brigitte. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Dave retired from Dofasco where he had worked for 29 years. Dave enjoyed his retirement by being active at church reading scripture and serving on the altar, was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, travelling with Beryl and golfing at the Dundas G&CC. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Ave, on Sunday, February 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers at 3:30 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Regina Mundi Church, 631 Mohawk Rd W, Hamilton on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery. A special thanks to Father Adam Voisin, Dr. Tittley, Ronita and the staff of 4W at the General, especially Spring, Justine, Chuong and Yeme for their care and compassion. In memory of Dave, donations to the Regina Mundi Church building fund would be appreciated. Online Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020