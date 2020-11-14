Passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hamilton, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband for over 48 wonderful years of Patricia (nee Martinello). Loving father of Scott and Paul (Sandra). Cherished grandpa of Joshua, Keira, and Isabella. Dear brother of Gerry Black (Harriet) and Mary Black. Dear son-in-law of Joan Martinello. Sadly missed by many extended family and by many friends. Dave will be fondly remembered for his humour and loving nature. Special thanks to the Doctors, nurses and staff in the ICU and to the vascular team at St. Joseph's Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 934 Hwy#8, Winona, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial contributions to the Lung Association or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass. Please RSVP in advance on Dave's tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions, wear a mask and practice social distancing. www.smithsfh.com