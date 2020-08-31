Passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 88. Son of the late Fred and Mary (nee Pasowysty) Wisnoski. Beloved brother of Ann Andreychuk (Nicholas), Elizabeth Tatarnic (Edward), William (Mary), Jane Koluk (Tony), Olga Sawchuk (Steve) and Teresa Dowhun (Bill). Cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. David was a lifelong resident of Grimsby, he is well known for growing grapes, pears and garlic on Wisnoski Acres. He will be fondly remembered for his love of playing bridge. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and past president of the youth group. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Private visitation and funeral service will be held. Interment Queen's Lawn Cemetery. In memory of David, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or St. John The Theologian Ukrainian Catholic Church would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com