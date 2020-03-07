Home

David Brian Gooch

David Brian Gooch Obituary
David Brian Gooch passed away quietly at his home in Ancaster on March 3, 2020, at the age of 61. Dave is survived by his beloved father Donald and predeceased by his mother Dorothy. Dave was much loved by his extraordinary children Lindsey and Jordan, and his former wife of 30 years, Robin. Dave is also survived by his everloved sisters Debi and Desiree, and brothers Don, Kevin and Derek. Dave is also much loved by many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family celebration of life will be held. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
