It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of David Charles Warren peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on Friday the 13th with his family at his side. Dave is remembered by the love of his life Patti and his children: Amanda (Mark), Samantha (Mark), Charles (Arden), Patti (Trevor), step-children Jordan (Georgina), Richelle (Jonathon) and ex-wife Brenda. Grandpa/Papa to Rachel, Laura, Mathew, Ava, Sarah, Harrison, Lila, Ruby, Marina and Jaxx. Dad worked as a Master Electrician and he took great pride in his career; the last 16 years working with I.B.E.W. Local 105 and Member of R.C.C. Br. 36 for 35 years. His work allowed him to share his passion and touch the lives of many. He was one in a million and life of the party. Family was his passion; you could always count on him for a great story and a few beers. He loved sharing his scraps of wisdom with everyone. The family wishes to express our gratitude to the Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care, especially Dr. Leber's team and all the amazing nurses at ODS. In keeping with Dave's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. "Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal" #like a rock
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020