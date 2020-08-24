1/1
David Charles Murray Williamson
It is with deep sadness that we announce Dave's passing on August 21, 2020 in his 64th year. He was the best Dad that Tonia (Wayne), Emily (Jesse), Andrea (Trevor) and Lee could have asked for. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Ty, Abby, Nolan, Lylah, Sadie, and Benjamin. Special brother to Mary, Diane (Steve), Christopher (Victoria), and Tom (Lucie). Beloved uncle to Katie (Sig) and Addy. Survived and loved by his mother Carol and predeceased by his father Murray. Dave will be fondly remembered and missed on the links by "The Boys" and by his school friends with whom he stayed in close touch. He was loved and cherished by many extended friends and family. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com as the number of visitors may be limited. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. A private family Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Dave to a charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 24, 2020.
